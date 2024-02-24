IVPL: Mumbai Champions shine in opener, beat Telangana Tigers by 26 runs

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], February 24 : The Indian Veteran Premier League got off to a sensational start as Mumbai Champions defeated Telangana Tigers by 26 runs in the opening match here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Friday.

Peter Trego and Phir Mustard smashed blistering fifties to help Mumbai Champions beat Telangana Tigers. Trego also took two wickets while giving just 22 runs in his four overs.

The evening commenced with a grand opening ceremony, setting the stage for an exhilarating clash between Mumbai Champions and Telangana Tigers. Mumbai Champions wasted no time asserting their dominance, setting a formidable target of 211 runs for Telangana Tigers.

Phil Mustard smashed 60 in 31 balls giving the side a firing start to the tournament. Mumbai started off with a brisk rate and accelerated in the second half of the innings as Peter Trego came firing on cylinders and smashed 92 in 44 balls.

The English cricketers slammed eight fours and six sixes and took his side over the 200-run mark as Mumbai Champions scored 210 for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

In response, Telangana Tigers faced the daunting task of chasing down the target. Despite a valiant effort by Manpreet Gony and Chandrashekar Thota, who revived the innings with some fiery shots, the Telangana Tigers faltered under pressure. Mumbai Champions' disciplined bowling attack restricted Telangana Tigers to 184/8, securing victory by 26 runs.

With this impressive win under their belt, Mumbai Champions will now shift their focus to their next match against Chhattisgarh Warriors on Monday. Meanwhile, Telangana Tigers will look to bounce back when they face Rajasthan Legends on Sunday.

As the IVPL action continues, cricket enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting lineup of matches on Saturday, including Chhattisgarh Warriors versus Red Carpet Delhi in the afternoon, followed by VVIP Uttar Pradesh taking on Rajasthan Legends in the evening.

Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports, the IVPL is being played in the cricket stadium of Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida from February 23 to March 3.

Each team will engage in five matches during the league stage before progressing to the semifinals, slated for March 2, where the top four teams will compete for coveted spots in the final showdown. The matches are being broadcast live in India on the Eurosport channel, DD Sports and Fancode.

