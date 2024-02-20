IVPL: Mumbai Champions to face Telangana Tigers in opener of inaugural season

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 : The first edition of the much-awaited Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) is all set to get going from February 23 with a thrilling clash between Virender Sehwag's Mumbai Champions and Chris Gayle's Telangana Tigers here at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The IVPL, scheduled from February 23 to March 3, will witness an intense battle among six formidable teams: VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers and Mumbai Champions, all vying for ultimate glory in the cricketing arena.

The IVPL Final will be played on March 3 and before the summit clash every day (except Day 1) there will be double headers as Teams get ready to shine on the big stage here.

Each team will engage in five matches during the league stage before progressing to the semifinals, slated for March 2, where the top four teams will compete for coveted spots in the final showdown.

Praveen Tyagi, the Acting President of BVCI and Chairman of IVPL said, "We are delighted to announce the schedule for the Indian Veteran Premier League. Fans are excited for the IVPL and for them, we have kept doubleheaders from February 24 to March 2. Day 1 of the League will witness match between Mumbai Champions and Telangana Tigers and the grand finale is slated for March 3, promising an unforgettable experience for the fans."

Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports, the IVPL is set to get underway in the cricket stadium of the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex.

The league stage will culminate on March 1 with Red Carpet Delhi locking horns with Telangana Tigers. Afternoon matches are set to commence at 2:00 pm IST, while the second game of the day will begin at 7:00 pm every day.

Media Advisor of IVPL, Alok Saxena also shared his excitement, "We are delighted that, now IVPL will take place in Greater Noida, this will definitely help new and upcoming talent to learn their skills of cricket with Stars playing in IVPL. It will also interest Veteran readers and listeners to have a glimpse of their heroes in Greater Noida. It will be a trip down memory lane and will help them relive those days again with their Stars. IVPL is here to stay, we are hoping for large crowds in Greater Noida Stadium.

The IVPL promises an extraordinary showcase of cricketing talent, bringing together veterans such as Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Praveen Kumar, Herschelle Gibbs, Rajat Bhatia and many more. The players are excited to be playing in the league in Greater Noida.

The Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida is all set to be the epicentre of this cricketing extravaganza, providing fans with an unparalleled opportunity to witness their favourite cricketing icons in action. The matches will be broadcast live in India on the Eurosport channel, DD Sports and Fancode.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor