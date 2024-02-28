IVPL: Munaf Patel shines as Chhattisgarh Warriors beat Rajasthan Legends by 7 wickets

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 : The Chhattisgarh Warriors registered a convincing seven-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Legends in the tenth match of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

Former Indian pacer Munaf Patel was the star of the show, claiming a five-wicket haul and effecting a crucial run-out to dismantle the Rajasthan batting line-up.

Rajasthan Legends, electing to bat first, were bundled out for a meagre 110 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Their innings never really got going, losing wickets consistently throughout.

Munaf Patel, the Man of the Match, wreaked havoc with his bowling, picking up five wickets for just nine runs in just three overs. He also displayed exceptional fielding skills, running out Sri Lankan all-rounder Seekkuge Prasanna.

Skipper Shadab Jakati, Amit Mishra, Milinda Siriwardana, and Jitendra Giri chipped in with a wicket each to restrict Rajasthan to a below-par total.

Chasing 111, the Chhattisgarh Warriors never looked troubled and cruised to victory in just 12.3 overs. Openers Naman Ojha (27 off 20 balls) and Jatin Saxena (8) provided a steady start before the latter was dismissed by Gaurav Sachdeva.

However, the experienced Saurabh Tiwary (47* off 34 balls) took centre stage, stitching together a crucial partnership with Ojha. After Ojha's departure, Gurkeerat Singh Mann (23 off 10 balls) added a quickfire cameo to put the chase firmly in control.

Despite losing Mann in the 10th over, Tiwary, along with Asghar Afghan (8* off 6 balls), ensured the Warriors crossed the finish line comfortably.

With this comprehensive win, the Chhattisgarh Warriors climb up the points table and will look to continue their winning momentum in their next encounter against VVIP Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Legends will aim to bounce back from this defeat when they face Red Carpet Delhi in their upcoming match. Both matches will be played on Thursday.

