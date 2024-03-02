IVPL: Richard Levi stars as Red Carpet Delhi beat Telangana Tigers by 5 wickets

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 : Richard Levi slammed 72 runs in 27 balls as Red Carpet Delhi defeated the Telangana Tigers by five wickets in Match 15 of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Friday.

Telangana Tigers posted 215/6 in the allotted 20 overs, but Red Carpet Delhi chased down the target with 25 balls to spare on the back of a combined batting effort from the side. Levi was named the Player of the Match.

Put into bat first, the Telangana Tigers suffered an early blow in the first over. The runs came quickly, but Telangana lost two more wickets in the powerplay and were reduced to 49/3 in the sixth over.

Shaik Sameer and Ravi Kumar stitched an 84-run partnership to help revive the innings. In the death over, Shashi slammed 48 runs in 15 balls as Telangana Tigers reached 215/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing 216, Red Carpet Delhi got off to a great start with Levi and Farman Ahmed smashing 48 runs in the 3 overs, setting the tone for the chase. Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, and Ashley Nurse all contributed with the bat as Red Carpet Delhi chased down the target.

With this win, Red Carpet Delhi also reached the finals of the IVPL. VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Warriors, and Mumbai Champions are the other teams in the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will be played on Saturday, while the final showdown is slated for Sunday here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

