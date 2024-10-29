Jacob Bethell gets maiden Test call-up as England announce squad for New Zealand series

Christchurch [New Zealand], October 29 : All-rounder Jacob Bethell on Tuesday earned a maiden call-up as England announced Test squad for the upcoming New Zealand series.

Bethell made his white-ball debut against Australia earlier this year in both ODIs as well as T20Is.

The 21-year-old alongside Rehan Ahmed and Jordan Cox will join the Test side, following their participation in the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. Jordan Cox will take on the responsibility with the gloves in the tour, as wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith misses out, anticipating the birth of his first child.

The Three Lions will take on the Kiwis following their disappointing Test series defeat against Pakistan. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be full of confidence as they have defeated India in a three-match Test series.

England are on the sixth position in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 table and while they don't have a chance of finishing in the top two, they can prove to be threat to New Zealand (No.4), who are in running for a spot in the Final next year.

The three-match Test series will kick off on November 28 and will conclude on Christchurch's Hagley Oval. Wellington's Basin Reserve will host the second Test from Devember 6 till December 10. The third Test will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton from December 14 till 18.

England Test Squad against New Zealand: Ben Stokes (C), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox (Wk), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

