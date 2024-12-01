Jacob Bethell registers 2nd fastest fifty on Test debut in England's win over NZ

Christchurch [New Zealand], December 1 : Young England all-rounder Jacob Bethell had a memorable outing against New Zealand at Hagley Oval on Sunday, hitting a match-winning fifty and registering the second-fastest half-century on Test debut by any batter in the format.

Bethell achieved this record during the first Test, scoring an explosive unbeaten 50 off just 37 balls, featuring eight fours and a six, at an impressive strike rate of 135.13.

This strike rate is the second-highest for a half-century on Test debut, trailing only New Zealand's Tim Southee, who scored an unbeaten 77 off 40 balls at a strike rate of 192.50 against England in Napier in 2008.

Previously, the second-fastest half-century on Test debut was by New Zealand's Luke Ronchi, who scored 88 off 70 balls at a strike rate of 125.71 against England at Headingley in 2015.

Bethell continues to rise as an all-format player for England. Since his white-ball debut in September 2024 against the West Indies, he has played seven T20Is, scoring 173 runs in six innings at an average of 57.66 and a strike rate of 167.96, with two half-centuries and a top score of 62*.

In ODIs, Bethell has scored 167 runs in seven innings at an average of 27.83, with one half-century (best score of 55). In eight ODIs, he has also taken four wickets, with best figures of 2/33.

Recently, he was acquired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Rs2.6 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction ahead of the 2025 season. In 52 T20 matches, Bethell has scored 909 runs at an average of 25.97 and a strike rate of 142.47, with six fifties and a top score of 71*. He has also claimed seven wickets in the format.

Despite lacking a first-class century, Bethell was promoted to bat at number three in the Test side, a decision initially questioned by cricket experts. However, his fine half-century has strengthened his case for the position. With two more Tests in the series, Bethell has the opportunity to cement his spot.

In first-class cricket, Bethell has played 21 matches, scoring 798 runs at an average of 26.60, with six fifties and a top score of 93. He has also taken seven wickets in the format.

In the match, England won the toss and elected to field first. Fifties from Kane Williamson (93 off 197 balls, 10 fours) and Glenn Phillips (58 off 87 balls, six fours and a six) helped New Zealand post 348. England's Brydon Carse (4/64) and Shoaib Bashir (4/69) were the standout bowlers.

England responded strongly with a century from Harry Brook (171 off 197 balls, 15 fours and three sixes) and half-centuries from Ollie Pope (77 off 98 balls, eight fours) and skipper Ben Stokes (80 off 146 balls, nine fours), securing a 151-run lead with a total of 499.

In New Zealand's second innings, despite fifties from Kane Williamson (61 off 86 balls, seven fours) and Daryl Mitchell (84 off 167 balls, 12 fours and a six), they were bundled out for 254, setting England a target of just 103 runs. Carse delivered a brilliant performance, taking 6/42 and completing a ten-wicket match haul, while Chris Woakes claimed three wickets.

England chased the target comfortably with eight wickets in hand, as Bethell remained unbeaten alongside Joe Root (23* off 15 balls, three fours and a six).

Carse was named 'Player of the Match' for his ten-wicket haul and a valuable knock of 33* off 24 balls in the first innings.

England leads the three-match series 1-0, with the second Test set to begin in Wellington on December 6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor