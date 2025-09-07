Jacob Bethell Scores Maiden ODI Century During England v South Africa 3rd ODI (VIDEO)

England National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England all-rounder Jacob Bethell scored his first century in One-Day International cricket against South Africa in the third and final ODI at The Rose Bowl. The 21-year-old reached three figures with a 150-run partnership with Joe Root. Openers Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith had given England a solid start with a 59-run stand.

What a moment 👏

What a talent 🙌

A dream come true 🥹@IGCom | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/9NkEMQ4dNd — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 7, 2025

Bethell continued the momentum after England were 117 for two. He rotated strike effectively with Root and reached his century off 76 balls. His innings included 13 fours and three sixes. Bethell was dismissed stumped by Keshav Maharaj for 110 off 82 balls just before England crossed the 300-run mark.

This was Bethell’s first century in professional cricket across First-Class, List A, and T20 formats. He has also scored four half-centuries in ODIs. In 15 matches, Bethell has scored 486 runs at an average of 40.50 with a strike rate of 101.88. Two of his five 50-plus scores have come against South Africa.