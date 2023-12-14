Jacqueline Williams set to be first female umpire from West Indies to stand in men’s T20I full members game

St George's (Grenada), Dec 14 Jacqueline Williams is set to become the first female umpire from the West Indies to stand in a men’s T20 International featuring two full-member teams. She will achieve this feat when she becomes an on-field umpire for the second T20I between West Indies and England at the Grenada National Stadium on Thursday.

The 47-yera-old Jacqueline will be joined on field by experienced umpire Gregory, while Leslie Reifer Jr. r will be the television umpire. The fourth umpire for the match is Patrick Gustard with Sir Richie Richardson, the former West Indies captain, as the Match Referee.

“It is like a dream come true. It’s a good feeling to be the first, but I hope I won’t be the last. I’m truly honored to be given this amazing opportunity and I want to make sure I give my best when I take the field on Thursday. It is obvious that from what I have done so far in my career this would be a testimony to my work,” said Jacqueline to Cricket West Indies (CWI) Media.

Jacqueline has stood as an umpire in five ODIs, 21 T20Is, 33 Women’s ODIs and 73 Women’s T20Is. She also stood as an on-field umpire for this year’s Women’s T20 World Cup final in South Africa. In January 2020, Jacqueline became the first woman to officiate as the third umpire in a men’s international game during the West Indies-Ireland T20I series.

“Standing in full-member matches is something major for me. I don’t want to downplay the other international matches I officiated in before because that helped to prepare me for this. I am fully prepared.”

“I am hoping that by virtue of other young females watching matches and seeing me in the middle as an umpire, it would inspire them to participate in cricket as players and as match officials. I am happy for the strides I have made so far, and I will always do my best so that those looking on will have someone to emulate,” added Jacqueline.

West Indies are leading the five-match series 1-0 following their impressive victory by four wickets in the opening contest at Kensington Oval on Tuesday night, thanks to a superb all-round Player of the Match performance by Andre Russell.

