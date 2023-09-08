"Jaddu bhai, I were confident we would win": CSK's Shivam Dube on IPL 2023 final

New Delhi [India], September 8 : Reflecting on his experience of batting in the last over of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final for Chennai Super Kings against Gujarat Titans, CSK player Shivam Dube stated that he and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were assured of winning the summit clash.

In the final, which was stretched to a reserved day in Ahmedabad owing to rain, Jadeja crushed Mohit Sharma for a six and a four off the final two deliveries in a rain-curtailed run chase, making Chennai the champions for the fifth time and stealing the trophy away from Gujarat Titans.

Indian cricketer Shivam Dube spoke about the final over of IPL final 2023 between CSK and GT.

“In the last over, we needed 13 runs, and both of us were power hitters at the crease - me and Jaddu bhai. We were confident we would win; that belief drove us. We didn't worry about who'd hit the winning runs. Mohit bhai bowled a brilliant yorker as the first ball, and though I planned a big shot to put pressure on him, he bowled the next four balls well, and we got 3 runs. Now, 10 runs were required," Dube said during a conversation on JioCinema’s daily show hosted by Aakash Chopra.

Due to heavy rain on the initial date of May 28, no play was possible; however, there was a reserve day and the weather was clear enough for the match to begin. Rain arrived shortly after the start of CSK's chase, forcing the players off the pitch, and it finally stopped minutes before midnight, when a fresh goal was set for MS Dhoni's men.

The battle lasted late into the night, ending about 1:35 am IST, and it was technically the third day of the summit clash.

"But still both of us had a positive intent and the belief we could do it. On the fifth ball, Jaddu hit a six, changing the game completely. I knew that in the IPL, you don't see players running 3 or 4 runs, especially on such a big ground it might go through a gap, and I might have to run fast. 3 runs could lead to a super over. So, I kept myself ready, and as soon as the bat connected, I ran as fast as I could without realising that the ball had already gone for a boundary!” he added.

All-rounder Dube was the hard-hitter in the IPL 2023 season for Chennai Super Kings. He hit 418 runs in 16 matches with three fifties and impressed with his power-hitting in a title-winning campaign.

