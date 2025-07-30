Jadeja eyes history: 21 runs away from breaking VVS Laxman's record in away Test Series

London [UK], July 30 : Ravindra Jadeja has quietly turned this England tour into one of the most memorable phases of his Test career. The star Indian all-rounder is now just 21 runs away from surpassing VVS Laxman's record for the most runs scored in an away Test series while batting at number six or lower.

Laxman had amassed 474 runs during India's 2002 tour of the West Indies, a record that has stood strong for over two decades but with one Test still left in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Jadeja, who already has 454 runs to his name, is well-placed to go past the legendary batter.

What's been remarkable is the consistency Jadeja has shown with the bat throughout the series. In four Tests so far, the 36-year-old has smashed four half-centuries and a superb unbeaten century, a knock of 107 in Manchester that underlined his maturity and composure under pressure. He and Washington Sundar eventually saved the Test match.

His batting average for the series currently stands at a staggering 113.50, numbers more common for top-order batters, not someone playing in the lower middle-order.

While Jadeja has always been known for his all-round prowess, his performances with the bat in this series have played a vital role in keeping India in the contest. He has often rescued the team from tricky positions and provided the kind of stability and depth most sides crave from their lower-order.

The left-hand batter completed his 1000 runs in away Tests in England.

With one more Test to go at The Oval, all eyes will be on whether Jadeja can add another feather to his cap by rewriting history and going past Laxman.

England is leading the series 2-1, and India will be desperate to level in London.

