Jadeja spins India into command as Proteas crumble to 93/7 on Day 2 at Eden Gardens

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 15 : South Africa ended Day 2 of the first Test at Eden Gardens in deep trouble at 93/7, as India's spinners ripped through their batting line-up. Ravindra Jadeja was the star performer, finishing the day with four wickets and once again proving why he is almost unplayable in home conditions.

At Tea, South Africa were 18/1, but the final session turned into a complete collapse. The Proteas lost six wickets while adding just 75 runs, unable to counter the turn and accuracy of India's spin trio. In total, the day produced 15 wickets, three in the morning, six in the afternoon and six more in the final session.

Aiden Markram was the first to go in the final session, dismissed for 4 by Jadeja. Wiaan Mulder followed for 11, with the left-arm spinner striking again.

Tony de Zorzi also failed to make an impact, falling for 2 as Jadeja pocketed his third of the day, leaving South Africa at 40/4.

Tristan Stubbs became Jadeja's fourth victim, bowled for 5, before Marco Jansen was removed for 13 by Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up his second wicket of the innings. Axar Patel also chipped in with a wicket, keeping the pressure firmly on the visitors.

Jadeja's figures of 4/29 added another milestone to his outstanding home record. He is now the second cricketer after Stuart Broad to register both 2000-plus runs and 250-plus wickets in a single country. With 2154 runs and 250 wickets in 52 home Tests, Jadeja also became the fourth Indian to claim 250 wickets on home soil. He is now the seventh bowler to reach 150 wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC) and the third spinner to do so.

Kuldeep Yadav ended the day with 2/12, while Axar Patel returned 1/30.

Corbin Bosch on 1 and skipper Temba Bavuma on 29 were unbeaten at stumps, with South Africa holding a slender lead of 63 runs, one they will hope to stretch on Day 3 to stay alive in the contest.

Earlier, fiery bowling spells from South African spinner Simon Harmer and pacer Marco Jansen restricted India to 189/9.

Earlier on day one, the Proteas won the toss and opted to bat first. Despite a half-century partnership between openers Aiden Markram (31 in 48 balls, with five fours and a six) and Ryan Rickelton (23 in 22 balls, with four boundaries), the current WTC champions just could not battle the pace and class of Jasprit Bumrah (5/27) and Mohammed Siraj (2/47) and were skittled out for 159 runs.

India ended the first day at 37/1, with Marco Jansen getting Yashasvi Jaiswal for 12.

Brief scores: South Africa 159 & 93/7 (Temba Bavuma 29*, Marco Jansen 13; Ravindra Jadeja 4/29 ) vs India 189/9 (KL Rahul 39, Washington Sundar 29, Simon Harmer 4/30).

