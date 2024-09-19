Jaiswal continues scorching run in Test cricket with yet another fifty against Bangladesh in 1st Test

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 19 : Star Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his hot streak in the longest format of the game, scoring his eighth fifty-plus score in Test cricket, joining Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli etc in an elite company.

In the first Test against Bangladesh at Chennai, Jaiswal scored 56 in 118 balls, with nine fours amid fall of wickets. He stitched a 62-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

In the first 10 Tests for India, Jaiswal has scored eight fifty-plus scores, just one short of legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who hit nine fifty-plus scores in his first ten Tests. Also, Sadagoppan Ramesh (8 fifty-plus scores in first 10 Tests), Virat Kohli, Vinod Kambli, Mayank Agarwal and Ajit Wadekar (7 fifty-plus scores in first 10 Tests) are other members in the list.

Also notably, Jaiswal has hit a fifty-plus score in all six Tests at home so far.

In 10 Tests played so far, Jaiswal has scored 1,084 runs at an average of 67.75, with three centuries and five fifties in 17 innings. His best score is 214*.

In six Tests at home, Jaiswal has scored 768 runs in 10 innings at an average of 85.33, with two centuries and four fifties in 10 innings. His best score is 214*.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. The top-order collapsed and India was left at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. After India was reduced to 144/6, Ashwin and Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched a 195-run partnership, ending the day at 339/6.

Hasan Mahmud (4/58) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0) and Virat Kohli (6).

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

