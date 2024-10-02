Jaiswal, Siraj secure 'Fielder of the Series' medal following India's win over Bangladesh

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 : Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and pacer Mohammed Siraj became the joint winners of the coveted 'Fielder of the Series' medal following India's win over Bangladesh in the second Test at Kanpur.

India's attacking brand of cricket and will to produce a result was marked by some fantastic shots, fiery bowling spells, and stunning diving, one-handed catches as Men in Blue maintained their supremacy in the ICC World Test Championship with a seven wicket win over Bangladesh at Kanpur on Monday.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), fielding coach T Dilip lauded the team's intent to convert "half-chances" into "game-changing moments" irrespective of weather conditions they tackled.

𝗗𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺 𝗕𝗧𝗦 | 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗙𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 Sharp grabs, one-handed catches and terrific fielding remained constant throughout the #INDvBAN series! 🎥 Find out who won the fielding 🏅🔽 - By @RajalArora #TeamIndia | @IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2024

"Be it the humidity in Chennai or challenging weather conditions in Kanpur, one thing was common, the intent to convert those half chances into game-changing moments. It was very much evident," said Dilip.

"Special mention to our slip catches and closing catches. In conditions where reflection and concentration were tested, we were absolutely spectacular." he added.

The fielding coach introduced "rock solid" Jaiswal, "livewire on field" Siraj, "as reliable as a Swiss watch while fielding" skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as the contenders for the medal.

Noting that the catching percentage in the match was as massive as 97 percent in these two Tests, Dilip named Siraj and Jaiswal as joint winners of this medal.

Coming to the match, after two days of missed action, Bangladesh, having put to bat first by India, resumed their innings on day four. Momimul Haque (107 in 194 balls, with 17 fours and a six) hit a century that took Bangladesh to 233. Jasprit Bumrah picked up three, while Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin and Akash Deep picked up two. Ravindra Jadeja got one scalp.

With a relentless hunger for piling up runs on the board, India went after Bangladesh bowlers and declared on a score of 285/9. Yashasvi Jaiswal (72 in 51 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes) and KL Rahul (68 in 43 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) hit quickfire fifties while Rohit (23), Virat Kohli (47) and Shubman Gill (39) also played quickfire knocks. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib al Hasan picked up four wickets each.

With a 52-run lead, India's bowlers delivered a performance that forced the visitors to scamper for survival. Shadnam Islam did score a half-century, but Bangladesh folded on 146. Ashwin, Jadeja, Bumrah got three scalps each.

India comfortably chased down the target of 95 runs and clinched a 7-wicket win, with Jaiswal (51 in 45 balls with eight fours and a six) and Virat (29 in 37 balls, with four boundaries) being key scorers.

