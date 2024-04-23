Jaiswal thanks Rohit, Virat following century against MI; Sandeep reveals plan to dismiss Suryakumar

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 23 : Following his side's nine-wicket win, India and Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has thanked all the seniors for helping through his tough phase during the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Yashasvi's return-to-form century and Sandeep Sharma's five-wicket haul were the key highlights as RR defeated MI by nine wickets at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday.

Following the win, in a video posted by the IPL, Jaiswal said, "I am enjoying it (The IPL). It is incredible (the century). Initially, it was tough for me. But that is what cricket is, you have to go through ups and downs and all the learning. I would like to thank all my seniors, Rohit bhaiya (Rohit Sharma), Virat bhaiya (Virat Kohli), Sanju bhaiya (Sanju Samson) and Sanga sir (Kumar Sangakkara, RR Director of Cricket) for the way they have been talking to me during these past few days."

Sandeep Sharma, who was in the video along with Jaiswal, said that the team knew that such a knock from Jaiswal was coming after some low scores.

"I trust he will play more such innings during the coming games," he added.

Jaiswal lauded Sandeep, saying that he is calm under pressure and loves bowling with the new ball.

The pacer said that when he was injured, the franchise's management assured him that he will be in the playing eleven once he was fit.

"Management gave me that positive vibe and assurance. That is really important and it helped me," added Sandeep.

On his plan against MI's Suryakumar Yadav, the number one ranked T20I batter, Sandeep said that he lured the batter into playing his favourite flick shot by delivering him a leg-cutter at the middle-leg stump area and it worked as he was caught by Rovman Powell.

"I was lucky today. The ball with which I dismissed Tim David today, he usually hits them for sixes. This was a lucky five-wicket haul for me," Sandeep concluded.

Coming to the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first. MI were 20/3 at one point. Then it was Tilak, who had a 32-run partnership with Mohammed Nabi (23 in 17 balls, with two fours and a six) and a 99-run stand with Nehal Wadhera (49 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six). It took MI to 179/9 in their 20 overs.

Sandeep Sharma (5/18) was the top bowler for Rajasthan and got a memorable five-wicket haul. Trent Boult also took 2/32 in his four overs. Avesh Khan got one wicket. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also got a wicket and became the first player to get to 200 IPL wickets.

In the run-chase, Jaiswal struck his second IPL century, scoring 104* in 60 balls, with nine fours and seven sixes. Knocks from Jos Buttler (35 in 25 balls, with six fours) and skipper Sanju (38 in 28 balls, with two fours and two sixes) guided RR to a nine-wicket win.

Sandeep took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

RR are at the top of the points table with seven wins and a loss, giving them 14 points. MI are in the seventh spot with three wins, five losses and six points.

