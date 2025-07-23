Jake Weatherheld puts name in Ashes opening spot contention following 183 for Australia A

Darwin [Australia], July 23 : After a magnificent 183 against Sri Lanka A during the drawn second unofficial Test between both sides, Australia A batter Jake Weatherald admitted that he feels ready to go into the Ashes series against England as an opener if he gets a chance.

During the second unofficial Test, Jake smashed 183 in 275 balls, with 16 fours and two sixes, at an attacking strike rate of 66.54. With ace Aussie batter Steve Smith and newcomers Nathan McSweeney and Sam Konstas being underwhelming in their runs as openers after David Warner's retirement, Aussies have been left in search of a permanent opening partner to veteran Usman Khawaja. In six innings across three Tests against West Indies, Konstas could muster just 50 runs at 8.33, including two ducks. His best score was 25.

After the match, Jake insisted he is "ready to go" for the Ashes after firing a massive knock that has placed him amongst the contenders for an opening spot. He also talked about the hard work he had put into his batting over the last year.

During the last 12 months, Weatherald has scored 1,143 first-class runs at 57.15, with four centuries, marking a breakout season for the 30-year-old batter, who is representing Tasmania, with his previous best season coming with South Australia back in 2017-18. A top-scorer of Sheffield Shield 2024/25 with 906 runs in 10 matches and 18 innings at an average of 50.33, with three centuries and three fifties, he has carried this form against Sri Lanka A, with knocks of 54 and 183.

However, McSweeney failed to score, making just 12 at Darwin.

Speaking as quoted by cricket.com.au, Jake said, "Of course, as a batter you are trying to put yourself forward to play for Australia."

"That is why we are here. It is why you play domestic cricket. Making runs is your best currency for getting higher honours, so it is a good opportunity to make big scores, and thankfully, I made one today."

"It is just how it is. Making scores get you higher honours," he continued.

Jake attributed his consistency to his age and understanding his game well.

"And just being confident I can do it in any conditions, just believing that I have got the right method and sticking to it throughout my innings and not being taken away by the wicket or the situation. Just being able to lock in and do my thing," he added.

With the Australia A match drawn, Jake's attention turns to Sheffield Shield and the two four-day matches on tour of India during mid-September.

"If you keep making runs, of course, you are going to get noticed more - and I have done that. Obviously, there are some great candidates there as well, and they've earned their right to be there," said Jake.

"So to be amongst them is a pretty proud moment. But I am batting well, and I think I am ready to go if it comes to that moment," he concluded.

England have a chance to achieve their first Ashes series win after 14 years in Australia once again, with the first Test starting at Perth from November 21 onwards.

