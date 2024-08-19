Jalal Yunus resigns as Bangladesh Cricket Board director

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 19 : Jalal Yunus on Monday stepped down as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director and the chairman of the cricket operations committee, according to ESPNcricinfo.

According to the report, the National Sports Council, the control authorities of 41 different sports bodies in Bangladesh asked Yunus to resign from his position.

Yunus was also a former Bangladesh pacer and played professional cricket in the 1980s. He has also been a sports organiser since the late 1990s. Since 2009, he held a crucial position in the BCB and later in 2021 became the cricket operations head.

Yunus said that he doesn't want to block cricket's progress in Bangladesh by holding the position.

"I have resigned for the greater interest of cricket. I am all for cricket running properly and correctly. I am alright with their intention to replace me as per the constitution. I don't want to be a stumbling block for cricket's progress," Yunus was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in a two-match Test series, starting on August 21. The second Test of the two-match series is set to be played from August 30 to September 3. Both the games of the series will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced their playing eleven for their first Test match against Bangladesh. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali are the top four pacers for Pakistan who will play against Bangladesh in the first Test match.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are yet to announce their playing eleven.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor