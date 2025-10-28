James Anderson Receives Knighthood for Services to Cricket

Former England fast bowler James Anderson has been knighted for his services to cricket. Princess Anne presented the honour to Anderson during a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The 43-year-old was included in former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list in April.

Arise, Sir James Anderson! 🤩👏



A special day for @jimmy9 as he received his knighthood from Princess Anne at Windsor Castle!



The greatest fast bowler to ever do it. 🐐



🌹 #RedRoseTogetherpic.twitter.com/4H9MmTcQsk — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) October 28, 2025

His knighthood places him among a select group of English cricket icons, including Sir Ian Botham, Sir Geoffrey Boycott, Sir Alastair Cook and Sir Andrew Strauss.

Anderson is England’s most successful Test bowler, with 704 wickets in 188 matches. He ranks third on the all-time Test wicket-takers list, behind Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan and Australia’s Shane Warne.

Anderson also holds the record for the most wickets by an England bowler in one-day internationals, taking 269 wickets in 194 games.

He retired from international cricket in July 2024 but continues to play domestic cricket for Lancashire and represents Manchester Originals in The Hundred.