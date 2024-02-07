Jamieson, Santner inspire New Zealand to 281-run victory over South Africa in 1st Test

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], February 7 : With a clinical performance in all facets of cricket, New Zealand capped off the first Test with a stunning 281-run victory against South Africa on Wednesday at Bay Oval.

The first clash between the experienced side and the raw talent saw the experienced side pass with flying colours on Day 4.

After Kane Williamson's twin centuries and Rachin Ravindra's double ton gave New Zealand a commanding position before Day 4's play, pacer Kyle Jamieson backed by spinner Mitchell Santner allowed the hosts to clinch a dominant victory.

With overcast conditions hovering over the beautiful Bay Oval, Jamieson set the tone of the final session by striking twice after lunch and removed David Bedingham (87) and Keegan Petersen (16).

South Africa in their quest to chase down 529, collapsed on 247 with Santner picking up the final wicket Dane Paterson.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand decided to declare on 179/4 forcing South Africa to chase down a mammoth target of 529.

Matt Henry and Tim Southee made most of the overcast conditions and reduced South Africa to 5/2 in the fourth over.

Skipper Southee moved the ball both ways to force his way through the defence of his counterpart Neil Brand (3).

After Raynard van Tonder's (31 off 83 deliveries) and Zubayr Hamza's (36 off 92 deliveries) sturdy knocks came to an end, Keegan Petersen and David Bedingham raised hopes of an unprecedented comeback.

Bedingham had a shaky start to his innings, but eventually, he decided to cut loose and introduce his T20 style of play in red ball cricket.

He demolished Matt Henry's short ball plan and struck four consecutive boundaries in his over. His effortless T20 approach saw him raise his bats for his second Test ton.

However, Jamieson eventually got better of high-flying Bedingham which led to South Africa's collapse at a score of 247.

Brief Score: New Zealand 511 & 179/4 d (Kane Williamson 109, Devon Conway 29; Neil Brand 2-53) vs South Africa 162 & 247 (David Bedingham 87; Kyle Jamieson 4-59, Mitchell Santner 3-59).

