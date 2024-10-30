Jason Holder highlights the importance of England's tours for West Indies cricket

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Former West Indies captain Jason Holder has highlighted the importance of England's third white-ball tour of the Caribbean in as many years, calling it a "massive boost" for the survival of West Indies cricket on the international stage.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the tour is viewed as part of the debt repayment by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to the West Indies, who played a crucial role in sustaining English cricket during the Covid-19 pandemic in the summer of 2020.

Holder captained the West Indies during their three-Test tour of England in July 2020, held behind closed doors in Manchester and Southampton.

This tour took place at the height of the Covid outbreak, with strict bio-secure protocols in place. It played a significant role in mitigating the ECB's potential financial losses, which could have exceeded £380 million if the entire summer schedule had been cancelled. Each of the three Tests generated around £20 million, helping to fulfil the board's £1.1 billion rights deal with Sky Sports.

At the conclusion of that tour, Holder stressed the ECB's responsibility to reciprocate in support of cricket's "smaller countries" that lacked the financial means to host matches during the global lockdown. Four years on, Holder believes England is honouring this commitment.

"I think it's a fair way of putting it," the 32-year-old told ESPNcricinfo ahead of an eight-match tour that will be broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK.

"We've obviously had the English coming over for the last three years consecutively. And that has definitely boosted not only our economy within the Caribbean, but it has also added a massive boost to our survival in international cricket," Holder added.

"We rely heavily on series with England and India; our revenues largely come from those two teams. It's our biggest series each year, bringing fans to the Caribbean and creating a really fun atmosphere," he noted.

Holder expressed appreciation for the fan support, remarking, "It's great to see the fans packing the stadiums. There's always good banter between the West Indian and English supporters. We're thankful for their frequent tours, and long may it continue."

Despite the financial disparities between the two boards, the Caribbean has been a challenging destination for English teams in recent years. England's Test side has not won a series in the region since 2004, and their white-ball teams have lost their last three series here: 3-2 in T20Is in both 2022 and 2023, and 2-1 in the latest ODI series in December last year.

"I'm looking forward to the contest," Holder said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Both teams are in a transition phase, so it's going to be a keenly contested series. England obviously have a point to prove and will be experimenting with different combinations. Similarly, for West Indies, we've got many young players, and it's essential for them to gain experience, confidence, and knowledge. These series will significantly help in developing our base at a rapid pace," he added.

One player to watch is Jewel Andrew, West Indies' 17-year-old rising star, who recently made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Kandy. Despite his limited experience, Andrew has quickly ascended the ranks, impressing in the Under-19 World Cup and his debut season in the Caribbean Premier League.

"The first time I saw him was when I played against him recently in the CPL," Holder said. "He stood out. He's a very composed player with time on his handsan encouraging sign for any top-order batsman."

"It's essential for him to keep learning and working hard, but the sky's the limit for him. He's coming in with confidence, having scored runs at the levels below. The more he expresses himself, gains knowledge, and builds confidence, the better it will be for us in the coming years," he remarked.

"We've never been short on talent," Holder continued. "It's a matter of harnessing it and ensuring we make the most of it. There's no doubt he's one for the future, and I hope the West Indies keep him within the system to aid his steady development so we can utilise his skills in years to come," he added.

Holder, who has been absent from West Indies' white-ball setup since withdrawing from the T20 World Cup squad due to injury in June, will serve as a studio pundit for TNT in the UK throughout the eight-match tour.

"I haven't retired; that's still a long way off," he said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "We've still got several series ahead. I'm just working towards full fitness to get back on the field and play at full capacity," he emphasised.

Reflecting on the T20 World Cup, where England's victory in the Super Eights in St. Lucia was pivotal for West Indies' hopes of advancing, Holder recognised it as a missed opportunity to shine before their home fans. However, with players like Evin Lewis, fresh off a comeback century in Sri Lanka, and Shimron Hetmyer set to compete against England, Holder remains optimistic about the team's future in global tournaments.

"When you look at our overall performance, we're slightly disappointed we fell short. But this squad is still relatively young and can stay together over the next two years, allowing us to contest another trophy in 2026. So I don't think all is lost. We need to understand our strengths and weaknesses and keep improving," he said.

Holder anticipates a high-scoring series between two aggressive white-ball teams, noting that the Caribbean's unpredictable winds could play a significant role in the tactical battle. England, having toured the region frequently and competed in the T20 World Cup, will be familiar with the conditions, particularly in Antigua, where they've played four matches in the past year.

"The wind factor is crucial," Holder said. "It plays a huge part in whether teams choose to bat or bowl in the Caribbean. The wind can sway tactics, often making teams more comfortable chasing, as you know the big and small hitting sides by then."

"In one-day cricket, it's more strategic, as you have to build an innings. But when going full throttle, precise tactics are vital, as the ball travels far in the Caribbean," he explained.

As West Indies prepare for another clash with England, Holder's remarks underscore the significance of these bilateral series in sustaining and advancing international cricket in the Caribbean.

"The English have been coming to the Caribbean as much as possible. They've got a young squad, but most of their senior players are familiar with the conditions here and can guide the younger ones on adapting to the Caribbean conditions," Holder said.

