Jason Holder surpasses Bravo to become West Indies' top T20I wicket-taker, stars in thrilling win over Pakistan

Florida [US], August 3 : Jason Holder delivered a match-winning all-round performance to script a thrilling 2-wicket victory for West Indies over Pakistan in the second T20I, levelling the series 1-1 in Lauderhill on Saturday. With this, the experienced all-rounder also went past Dwayne Bravo to become the highest wicket-taker for West Indies in men's T20Is.

Holder was deservedly named 'Player of the Match' for his stunning spell of 4/19 and a calm, composed finish with the bat, an unbeaten 16 off 10 balls, which included the match-winning boundary off the final ball of the game.

Chasing a target of 134, West Indies looked in all sorts of trouble as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. At one point, the West Indies were 98/7 in 16.5 overs but Holder held his nerve in a tense final over, and took his team home.

With eight required off the last six balls and two needed off the final delivery, Shaheen Shah Afridi steamed in but Holder stood tall and cracked him for a boundary to seal the deal for the hosts. They secured a nail-biting win, setting up a series decider on Monday.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz was the pick of the bowlers. He returned excellent figures of 3/14 from his four overs, making life difficult for the Caribbean batters.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first, but their innings followed a similar script. They too struggled for momentum, losing wickets in clusters. At 53/4 in 9.2 overs, they looked in deep trouble, but young Hasan Nawaz gave them a glimmer of hope with a quickfire 40 off 23 balls, including four towering sixes and a solitary boundary.

Despite Nawaz's efforts, Pakistan could only manage 133/9 in their 20 overs. Holder was outstanding with the ball.

In the end, it was Holder's calm head and seasoned hands that guided West Indies home, both with the ball and the bat. With the series now level, all eyes turn to the decider on Monday.

Brief scores: Pakistan 133/9 in 20 overs (Hasan Nawaz 40, Salman Agha 38; Jason Holder 4/19) vs West Indies 135/8 in 20 overs (Gudakesh Motie 28, Shai Hope 21; Mohammad Nawaz 3/14).

