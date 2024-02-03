Jasprit Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to pick 150+ wickets in Test cricket

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 3 : During the second Test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, speedster Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest pacer to pick 150+ wickets in the long-format cricket.

Bumrah reached the remarkable feat after delivering 6781 balls in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav stands in the second spot with 7661 balls. Mohammed Shami and Kapil Dev hold the second and fourth place with 7755 and 8378 balls respectively.

The 30-year-old made history after he dismissed the English skipper Ben Stokes on day two of the second Test match on Saturday. In the second ball of the 50th over, Bumrah delivered a yorker and bowled out Stokes for 47 runs.

In England's first inning, the vice-captain delivered a magical spell. He picked up six wickets and gifted only 45 runs.

Bumrah reached another milestone on Saturday. He took Kapil Dev's place to dismiss the opposition's third, fourth, fifth and sixth batters in an innings in a Test in India. Earlier, Kapil Dev made the record in 1983 against West Indies in Ahmedabad, where the former India skipper made a stunning spell of 9/83.

Bumrah made his Test debut in 2018 against South Africa. Following that he has appeared in 64 Test innings across 34 Tests and scalped 152 wickets.

Coming to the match, India ended the day two of the match at 28/0, with skipper Rohit Sharma (13*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (15*) unbeaten. The hosts lead by 171 runs.

Lead by Bumrah's heroics, India had earlier bundled out England for just 253 in their first innings, gaining a 143 run lead. Zak Crawley (76 in 78 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) did launch an impressive counterattack, but Bumrah along with spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/71) blew away rest of the English line-up.

India reached a respectable total of 396 runs in their first innings mainly due to the maiden double-hundred of the young Yashasvi Jaiswal (209 in 290 balls, with 19 fours and seven sixes). Knocks from Shubman Gill (34), Rajat Patidar (32), Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel (27 each) provided some help to the left-handed batter.

