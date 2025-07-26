Jasprit Bumrah equals Ishant Sharma's elite Test record

Manchester [UK], July 26 : Indian right-arm speedster Jasprit Bumrah equalled legendary cricketer Ishant Sharma's record of most wickets for India in Tests in England.

Bumrah finished with figures of 2/112 in his 33 overs bowled in the first session of the fourth day of the fourth Test match between England and India. He took the wickets of Jamie Smith and Liam Dawson in his spell.

With these two wickets, the fast bowler levelled the record of Ishant, which is 51. The 31-year-old player has 51 wickets as of now in the 12 matches he has played in England so far, which have come at an average of 26.19 with the help of four five-wicket hauls.

On the other hand, Ishant has played 15 Test matches in England during his career, where he has managed to take 51 wickets at an average of 33.35, with the help of two five-wicket hauls.

Earlier on Friday, Bumrah completed 50 wickets in England. He became only the third Asian bowler with 50 Test wickets in England after Wasim Akram (53) and Ishant Sharma (51).

He achieved this feat against England in the fourth test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar trophy at Old Trafford cricket ground on Friday. He now has 50 wickets in 12 matches, averaging 26.38 and an economy rate of just 2.79.

He also has 4 wicket hauls to his name. Bumrah finished the third day of the fourth Test with 15 overs bowled, 48 runs conceded, and just one wicket of wicketkeeper Jamie Smith to show for. His overall spell reads 1/95 in 28 overs, taking into account his bowling on day two.

Despite being the third-highest wicket-taker in the series with 13 scalps in five innings at an average of 26.69, with two five-wicket hauls, the numbers still look underwhelming as he was coming back to Tests after a long injury lay-off, which happened during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 against Australia away from home, during which he took a record-shattering 32 wickets at an average of 13.06, with two four-fers and three five-wicket hauls to his name.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor