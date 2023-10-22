Jasprit Bumrah, India's first powerplay weapon in ICC Cricket World Cups

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 : Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah is a man for big stages and his bowling prowess in powerplays and death overs have made him an instant fan favourite and a lethal weapon for his team

During the ICC Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand, Bumrah once again delivered a proof of his supremacy as a powerplay bowler at Dharamshala.

In his first spell during the first powerplay from overs 1-10, Bumrah gave away only 11 runs in four overs. He gave away these runs at an economy rate of 2.75. He was hit for two boundaries in the powerplay.

In his entire World Cup career, Bumrah has bowled 330 balls in the first powerplay. Out of these, 253 deliveries have been dot balls. He has taken seven wickets in the powerplay.

Bumrah has given away only 162 runs in this phase of the game at an average of 23.14, which means he gives away around 23 runs per wicket. His economy rate in this phase is 2.94 in World Cups.

Bumrah has 28 wickets in 14 matches in his WC career, with the best bowling figures of 4/39. In the ongoing tournament, he has taken 10 wickets in five games with best figures of 4/39 and is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first against New Zealand in the ongoing World Cup clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

India will be seeking revenge for the run-out from Martin Guptill in the 2019 World Cup semi-final 1566 days ago. Both teams are unbeaten after playing four games each, today one team's unbeaten run is bound to end.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

