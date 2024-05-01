Jasprit Bumrah seen sharing valuable advice with Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 : Mumbai Indians right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah was seen giving valuable advice to the young Lucknow Super Giants pacers Mayank Yadav and Yash Thakur following the Mumbai Indians clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

Marcus Stoinis once again rescued the Giants as LSG emerged triumphant with a four-wicket win against MI at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in the ongoing IPL 2024.

After the match, IPL posted a video on X where Bumrah was seen talking to the young uncapped bowlers of India - Mayank and Yash. They posted the video along with a caption: "Who else than the purple-cap holder himself with some valuable advice for budding pacers".

Who else than the purple-cap holder himself with some valuable advice for budding pacers 🤗#TATAIPL | #LSGvMI | @mipaltan | @LucknowIPL | @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/592BTpK6ru— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2024

Summarizing the game, LSG won the toss and opted to field first. Mumbai Indians could not get going from the start, losing four wickets for 27 runs within the powerplay itself. Nehal Wadhera (46), Ishan Kishan (32) and Tim David (35*) tried their best but could take their side to just 144/7 in their 20 overs.

Mohsin Khan (2/36) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, while Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Naveen ul Haq and Stoinis got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 145 runs, LSG also faced a hard challenge from MI bowlers and lost wickets at regular intervals. Stoinis' knock of 62 in 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes proved to be just enough to take LSG to a four-wicket win with four balls and four wickets left.

Following the win, LSG are in the third spot with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points.

