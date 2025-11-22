Jasprit Bumrah Shatters Aiden Markram’s Stumps With Stunning Delivery During IND vs SA 2nd Test (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Jasprit Bumrah provided a crucial breakthrough on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Bumrah ended the opening partnership between Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton just before the tea break. Bumrah troubled the Proteas with tight bowling in his opening spell. He induced an edge from Markram, but KL Rahul dropped a simple catch in the slips. However, Bumrah returned in the final over before tea and bowled the right-handed batter for 38, ending an 82-run stand. The dismissal triggered celebrations among Indian supporters, while Rahul appeared relieved after the earlier missed chance.

Temba Bavuma’s decision to bat first initially paid off. Markram and Rickelton handled the new-ball attack from Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj without panic. The Proteas batters rotated strike well and punished loose deliveries, denying India an early advantage. Rishabh Pant brought Bumrah back before tea to break the stand. The move worked, giving India some momentum in a match they must win to stay in the series. South Africa reached the break at 82 for 1. In the post-tea session, Kuldeep Yadav removed Rickelton for 35 in his first over. South Africa lost two wickets in four deliveries.

India are without Shubman Gill for the second Test. Gill suffered a neck spasm in the first Test at Eden Gardens and missed the remainder of the match. He travelled with the team to Guwahati but will undergo further medical evaluation in Mumbai. His participation in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa remains uncertain.

South Africa had won the first Test in Kolkata by 30 runs after setting India a target of 124. India will look for a stronger performance in Guwahati to level the two-match series.

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.