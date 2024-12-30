Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Anil Kumble to become second-highest wicket-taker from Asia in SENA conditions

Melbourne [Australia], December 30 : During the fourth day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah surpassed legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble to become the second-highest wicket-taker from Asia in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA) conditions.

Kumble had 141 wickets, and the 31-year-old Bumrah now has 142 wickets, moving ahead of Kumble to become the second-highest wicket-taker from Asia in SENA conditions. He is now only behind Pakistan's Wasim Akram, who has 146 wickets in these conditions.

Bumrah also went past Kumble's record for the most wickets at an away venue by an Indian bowler. Kumble had 20 wickets in five innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground, while Bumrah now has 23 wickets in just three matches at the MCG, at an average of 15.26, including one five-wicket haul.

Continuing his red-hot form in the ongoing series, Bumrah increased his total wicket tally to 29 at an average of 13.24, with two five-wicket hauls to his name. During the second innings, Bumrah took 4/56 in 24 overs, at an economy rate of 2.33. He dismissed Sam Konstas, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey.

Bumrah also completed his 200th Test wicket in the match, becoming the fastest Indian player to achieve the milestone. He also became the first-ever player to take 200 Test wickets with an average below 20, surpassing West Indies legends Joel Garner, Curtly Ambrose, and Fred Trueman in terms of bowling average.

The 31-year-old broke multiple records on Sunday, becoming the fastest Indian to pick up 200 Test wickets after bowling 8484 balls. Overall, he became the fourth-fastest bowler to scalp 200 Test wickets, after Waqar Younis, Dale Steyn, and Kagiso Rabada.

Younis holds the record, having taken 200 Test wickets in just 7725 balls. Steyn reached the milestone in 7848 balls, while Rabada achieved it in 8153 balls.

Bumrah also overtook legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev on Sunday, becoming the Indian bowler with the most international wickets against Australia in Australia.

In 21 matches in Australia, Bumrah has taken 75 wickets at an average of 19.74, with best figures of 6/33 and three five-wicket hauls. In contrast, Kapil Dev took 72 wickets in 31 international matches against Australia at an average of 25.44, with best figures of 8/106 and five five-wicket hauls in Australia.

In the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. Half-centuries from Sam Konstas (60 in 65 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Usman Khawaja (57 in 121 balls, with six fours), Marnus Labuschagne (72 in 145 balls, with seven fours), and a 34th Test century from Steve Smith (140 in 197 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes) helped Australia reach 474/10 in their first innings.

Bumrah (4/99) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/78) were the lead pacer and spinner for India, while Akash Deep took two wickets and Washington Sundar took one.

India lost two quick wickets and was reduced to 51/2, but a century stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (82 in 118 balls, with 11 fours and one six) and Virat Kohli (36 in 86 balls, with four boundaries) stabilised the innings. However, Jaiswal's run-out and Virat's struggles outside the off-stump left India at 164/5 at the end of day two.

A 127-run partnership between Washington Sundar (50 in 162 balls, with one four) and Nitish Rana (114 in 189 balls, with 11 fours and one six) helped India reach 369. Scott Boland (3/57), skipper Pat Cummins (3/89), and Nathan Lyon (3/96) were the top bowlers for Australia.

In their second innings, Australia was reduced to 91/6, but Labuschagne (70 in 139 balls, with three fours) and skipper Pat Cummins (41 in 90 balls, with four boundaries) helped Australia reach 228/9.

