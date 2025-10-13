Jasprit Bumrah’s Brilliant Delivery Sends Jomel Warrican’s Off-Stump Flying During IND vs WI 2nd Test (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Jasprit Bumrah clean bowled Jomel Warrican as ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 13, 2025 15:37 IST2025-10-13T15:36:47+5:302025-10-13T15:37:41+5:30

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Jasprit Bumrah clean bowled Jomel Warrican as India moved closer to a 2-0 series win over the West Indies on Monday, October 13, 2025. Bumrah delivered a perfect ball on a good length that held its line and came sharply back into Warrican. The West Indies batter pressed forward to attack but left a gap between his bat and pad. The ball hit the off-stump and sent the bails flying to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, who collected them as Warrican was dismissed for 3 runs off 6 balls.

 

