Jasprit Bumrah’s Brilliant Delivery Sends Jomel Warrican’s Off-Stump Flying During IND vs WI 2nd Test (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Jasprit Bumrah clean bowled Jomel Warrican as India moved closer to a 2-0 series win over the West Indies on Monday, October 13, 2025. Bumrah delivered a perfect ball on a good length that held its line and came sharply back into Warrican. The West Indies batter pressed forward to attack but left a gap between his bat and pad. The ball hit the off-stump and sent the bails flying to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, who collected them as Warrican was dismissed for 3 runs off 6 balls.

A classic BOOM-rah wicket. 💥



The stump goes for a stroll and #JomelWarrican has to make his way back to the dressing room. 🚶



Catch the LIVE action 👉 https://t.co/WbUGnskEdz#INDvWI 👉 2nd Test, Day 4 | Live Now on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/jjwV5ST4P9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 13, 2025