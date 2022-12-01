Jatin Paranjpe, Ashok Malhotra and Sulakshana Naik appointed in BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday named Jatin Paranjpe, Ashok Malhotra and Sulakshana Naik in the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).The announcement comes at a time when the board is receiving applications for the senior selectors’ posts following the ouster of the Chetan Sharma-led committee, which was sacked following the disappointing conclusion to India’s T20 World Cup campaign.

The CAC, whose first members included Indian batting legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, is tasked with interviewing potential selectors and coaches and forwarding their choices to the BCCI president and secretary for formal appointments.Paranjpe represented Team India in four one-day internationals in 1998 besides over a hundred appearances for the Mumbai cricket team in both First-Class and List A formats. Malhotra had represented India in seven Tests and 20 ODIs besides leading the Indian Cricketers Association. Malhotra replaced former India seamer Madan Lal and Paranjape came in place of Rudra Pratap Singh, who has joined Mumbai Indians as a talent scout. Only former women’s international Naik remained from the last committee.