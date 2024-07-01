Jay Shah confirms Team India's new head coach will join from Sri Lanka series

Bridgetown [Barbados], July 1 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Team India's new head coach will join the side for the upcoming Sri Lanka series.

The Men in Blue are due to tour Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series and three ODIs which will kick off on July 27.

Head coach Rahul Dravid's tenure came to an end after the end of the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, where India beat South Africa by seven runs to win the prestigious trophy after 17 years.

Speaking to the reporters in Barbados, Shah said that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has already interviewed and shortlisted two names. He added that after reaching Mumbai the BCCI members will announce it.

The BCCI secretary confirmed that former India cricketer VVS Laxman will be going to Zimbabwe as the Team's interim coach.

"Both coach and selector appointments will be made shortly. CAC has interviewed and shortlisted two names and after reaching Mumbai whatever they have decided we will go by that. VVS Laxman is going to Zimbabwe but a new coach will join from the Sri Lanka series," Shah was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Gautam Gambhir has been heavily linked with the role, with many former cricketers backing the 2011 World Cup winner to thrive as the head coach of the Indian team.

Gambhir, who was a key member of the Indian team that won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, was praised for his recent success with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after returning to the Indian Premier League franchise as their mentor.

KKR lifted their third IPL title after enjoying an almost flawless run in the recently concluded season.

