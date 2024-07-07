Jay Shah dedicates T20 WC triumph to Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Days after Team India's historic victory in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah dedicated the triumph to Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja.

The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on June 29.

After India's victory over the Proteas, skipper Rohit Sharma, talisman batter Virat Kohli and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirements from T20I cricket. Meanwhile, the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 was the last game of Rahul Dravid as Team India's head coach.

In a video shared by BCCI, Jay Shah congratulated the Men in Blue for their remarkable win in Barbados to get hold of the prestigious trophy.

"I congratulate Team India for this historic T20 World Cup win. I want to dedicate this victory to coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. Last year in June 2023, we lost in the WTC final. In November 2023 after 10 wins we won hearts but couldn't win the cup," Shah said.

The BCCI secretary also hailed Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya for their crucial performance in the last five overs of the T20 World Cup final match against South Africa.

He also showed his confidence in skipper Rohit Sharma and said that Team India will win the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final and Champions Trophy under the 37-year-old's captaincy.

"I said in Rajkot that in 2024 we will win hearts, and trophies and hoist the Indian flag in Barbados and our captain did it. In the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, the last 5 overs played a crucial role and I want to thank Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya for their big role in the last overs of the match. After this win, our next target is the WTC final and Champions Trophy. I am confident that under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, we will win the WTC Final and the Champions Trophy," he added.

Summarising the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel's attacking partnership took India closer to their dream by propelling them to a competitive total of 176/7. Despite a nervy defence, the Men in Blue managed to defend the total and clinch a 7-run win to lift their second T20 World Cup title.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor