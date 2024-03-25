Jay Shah 'delighted' after inaugurating new home of Punjab Kings

Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 25 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah, said he was 'delighted' to have inaugurated the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali ahead of the IPL match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Taking to his official handle on X, Shah called it a 'momentous' occasion as the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium became the new home stadium for the Punjab Kings.

He also conveyed his 'gratitude' to individuals who worked behind the scenes.

"Delighted to have inaugurated the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. A momentous occasion as it becomes the home ground for @PunjabKingsIPL this #TATAIPL season. Commendable effort by the @pcacricket for making such a remarkable international standard stadium. My heartfelt gratitude to all the individuals who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this possible," the BCCI secretary posted from his X handle.

Apart from Shah, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was also present while inaugurating the new stadium.

The Punjab-based franchise started their IPL 2024 campaign at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium when they sealed a 4-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.

PBKS asked DC to bat after winning the toss. Fiery knocks on top by David Warner (29 in 21 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Mitchell Marsh (20 in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes) helped DC start well, but they lost their way. Rishabh Pant made 18 off 13 balls in his comeback game. DC was struggling at 147/8, but an explosive cameo from Abhishek Porel (32 in 10 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) took DC to 174/9 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh (2/28) and Harshal Patel (2/43) were the top bowlers for PBKS.

In the chase of 175, skipper Shikhar Dhawan (22 in 16 balls, with four boundaries) started off well. Prabhsimran Singh also contributed a useful 26 in 17 balls with five fours. But it was the 67-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Sam Curran (63 in 47 balls, with six fours and a six) and Liam Livingstone (38* in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) that sealed a four-wicket win for PBKS.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/20) and Khaleel Ahmed (2/43) were the top bowlers for DC. Curran won the 'Player of the Match' for his knock.

