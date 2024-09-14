Jay Shah extends birthday wishes to India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and newly-voted International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah extended birthday wishes to India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, lauding his leadership skills in the shortest format of the game.

The former world number one T20I batter and ICC T20 World Cup winning batter, Suryakumar, turned 34 on Friday.

Taking to X, Shah wrote, "Happy Birthday to our T20I skipper and Mr. 360 with the bat, @surya_14kumar! I'm excited to see you lead the Men in Blue to many victories in the shortest format. Best wishes for the year ahead!"

https://x.com/JayShah/status/1834814226529153375

Suryakumar Yadav, known for his explosive batting and consistency, has been a pivotal figure in Indian cricket.

His statistics speak volumes about his prowess: 2,432 runs in 71 matches and 68 innings, an average of 42.67, and a strike rate of 168.65 in T20Is, complemented by four centuries and 20 innings.

Suryakumar also played 37 ODIs, scoring 773 runs in 35 innings at an average of 25.76, with four half-centuries and a best score of 72*. He also played a solitary Test for India, scoring eight runs in his only inning.

Suryakumar was also once rated as the number one ranked T20I batter.

Suryakumar made vital contributions to India's T20 World Cup triumph this year, with 199 runs in eight matches including two fifties, and held a dazzling catch in the final. He has also contributed to multiple IPL victories for the Mumbai Indians (MI). In 150 IPL matches, the explosive batter has scored 3,594 runs at an average of 32.08 and a strike rate of 145.32, with two centuries and 24 fifties. His best score is 103*.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor