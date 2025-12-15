Jay Shah Gifts Lionel Messi Special Jersey, Bat and ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match Ticket During His GOAT India Tour in Delhi

Messi in Delhi: International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah presented special cricket memorabilia to Argentine football legend Lionel Messi during the GOAT India Tour in Delhi on Monday, December 15, 2025. The event was held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Shah gifted Messi an Indian cricket team jersey and an autographed cricket bat. The jersey carried Messi’s famous No. 10 on the back. Inter Miami players Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul were also present and received Indian team jerseys. Shah also handed Messi a match ticket for the 2026 T20 World Cup. A video of Shah presenting the bat and jersey to Messi has been shared online.

India will co-host the tournament with Sri Lanka. The ticket was for India’s opening match against the United States. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7, 2026.

Messi’s GOAT India Tour began earlier this month in Kolkata. He later visited the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Delhi event marked the final leg of his three-day visit to India.

Earlier in Mumbai, Messi met former India captain Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Tendulkar gifted Messi his jersey from India’s 2011 World Cup triumph.

Both legends are known for wearing the No. 10 jersey during their careers. Tendulkar shared a photo with Messi on social media and wrote, “Must say, today was a 10/10 day Leo Messi.”