Jay Shah, IOC President Kirsty Coventry discuss road to 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

New Delhi [India], October 30 : International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah met International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Kirsty Coventry on Thursday during an IOC session.

They discussed the road to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the return of cricket to the Olympic Games.

They reflected on the progress made so far and the significant role cricket can play in the growth of the Olympic movement.

"It was a pleasure to meet with IOC President Kirsty Coventry to continue our ongoing discussions on the road to @LA28 and Cricket's return to the Olympic Games. We reflected on the progress made so far and the significant role cricket can play in the growth of the Olympic movement," Jay Shah said in a post on X.

Cricket will return to the Olympics after 128 years. On April 9, the IOC Executive Board confirmed the player quotas and the number of participating teams for cricket at the 2028 Olympics.

Both the men's and women's T20 competitions will feature six teams each, with a 90-player quota allocated per gender, allowing each nation to field a squad of up to 15 players. The full tournament schedule will be finalised closer to the start of the Games.

Cricket's return to the Olympics was confirmed in October 2023, alongside the inclusion of five additional sports for the Los Angeles Gamesbaseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes), and squash.

The T20 format has previously featured in multi-sport events, with both men's and women's competitions held at the Asian Games in 2010, 2014 and 2023. The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham featured a women's T20 tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor