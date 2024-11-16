New Delhi [India], November 16 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah, is waiting for the young India team to display its force in the upcoming series after pulling off record-breaking performances against South Africa.

The fourth T20I in Johannesburg summed up India's immense potential, especially in the T20I format, with a record-tumbling performance.

India faced a setback in the second T20I, where India floundered against Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee's power-hitting in a low-scoring affair. Suryakumar Yadav-led side bounced back in the final two T20Is to stamp their authority with a 3-1 win.

In the final T20I, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma sent the fans into a frenzy by pelting down sixes in Johannesburg. The duo didn't spare any part of the ground as they brought thunder to the field with their sheer aggression.

With the ball, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh left South Africa's top order rattled with his fiery spell in the powerplay. He singlehandedly reduced the Proteas to Reeza Hendricks, skipper Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen within the first six overs.

"A wonderful end to this series, and kudos to our boys for sealing it 3-1! The fearless approach to batting has been the major highlight of the series, and the batters have delivered beautifully! A spectacular show of clean hitting by @IamSanjuSamson and @TilakV9 as both the batters brought up their stunning tons! A special appreciation for @arshdeepsinghh for running through the South African top order and providing India a fiery start! Waiting for this young team to display their force with more series to come!" Shah wrote on X.

Samson's 109* and Tilak's 120* propelled India to a mammoth total of 283/1, the fifth-highest total in men's T20I. South Africa collectively failed to chase down the target and succumbed to a 135-run defeat.

