Jay Shah offer prayers at Tirumala Tirupati temple

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 29 : International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary, Jay Shah, offered prayers at the Tirumala Tirupati temple on Sunday.

Dressed in traditional attire, Jay Shah sought the deity's blessings, and temple officials honoured him.

The temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, a manifestation of Lord Vishnu, who is believed to have descended to earth to save humanity from the hardships of the Kali Yuga. Consequently, the site is referred to as Kaliyuga Vaikuntha, and the deity is known as Kaliyuga Prathyaksha Daivam.

Earlier in the day, Jay Shah shared his thoughts after inaugurating the new National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The BCCI inaugurated the new National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Friday. This world-class facility, a result of Jay Shah's vision to nurture the future of cricket, will now be known as the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

"The inauguration of the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru marks a significant milestone in our journey to elevate Indian cricket to new heights. This world-class facility, built with cutting-edge infrastructure, reflects our unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation of cricketers and advancing sports science. It is not only a hub for comprehensive training and performance development in cricket but also a facility that will contribute to the growth of sports science for athletes across disciplines," Jay Shah said in an official statement.

"At the BCCI, we believe in creating pathways for excellence, and this Centre is a testament to our vision of building a strong foundation for future sporting success. With these exceptional resources at our disposal, I am confident that this facility will empower our athletes to compete at the highest level, both domestically and internationally," the 36-year-old added.

