Jay Shah welcomes 12,000 patients including those battling cancer, thalassemia to watch Titan's IPL match

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 18 : In a unique gesture, BCCI Secretary has Jay fulfilled the wishes of 12,000 patients battling major health issues such as cancer and thalassemia, along with their families with special invitation given to them to witness the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Blood donors and blood donation camp organizers towards the cause were included in the special invitee list.

The experience lit up the faces of the special invitees who watched the match . The invitees cheered their favourite teams leading to a unique atmosphere of joy and camaraderie "never seen before at the stadium".

This gesture of BCCI, under Jay Shah, also showed how cricket has the power to bring communities together and make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

The match saw Delhi Captials cruise to an easy victory due to the work of their bowlers, followed by cameos from Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, and Shai Hope.

DC elected to field first after winning the toss. Rashid Khan (31 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six) top-scored for Gujarat and only three batters could touch the double figures as Mukesh Kumar (3/14), Ishant Sharma (2/8) and Tristan Stubbs (2/11) delivered fiery spells to end GT innings for 89 in 17.3 overs.

In the run-chase, Jake Fraser Mcgurk (20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes) started off well but DC lost some wickets. Skipper Rishabh Pant (16*) and Sumit Kumar (9*) made sure that DC ended on a winning note in 8.5 overs with six wickets to spare.

Pant secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his work behind the stumps.

DC are at the sixth spot in the points table with three wins and four losses. GT are at the seventh spot in the table, with three wins and four losses.

