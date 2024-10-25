Jemimah Rodrigues' father issues statement refuting media claims on prayer meetings at Khar Gymkhana

New Delhi [India], October 25 : In response to recent media reports alleging inappropriate activities linked to prayer meetings at Khar Gymkhana, Ivan Rodrigues, father of Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, issued a statement clarifying the situation. Rodrigues emphasized that these gatherings adhered strictly to the procedures of Khar Gymkhana, and were in no way related to conversions, as certain reports suggested.

"In light of the recent and erroneous reports doing the rounds in the media, we would like to put on record a few facts.

We had availed of the facilities at the Khar Gymkhana for the purpose of prayer meetings on multiple occasions, over a period of a year since April 2023. However, this was done in complete accordance with the procedures that Khar Gymkhana have in place, and in full knowledge of the office bearers.

The prayer meetings were open to all and were in no way 'conversion meetings' as is wrongly labelled in articles in the media.

When we were told to stop conducting the prayer meetings, we respected the stance of the Gymkhana and did so with immediate effect.

When informed about the difference in rates for members and guests, we readily cleared the arrears.

We are honest, law-abiding people who are grateful that we can practise our faith without it being a cause of inconvenience to anyone else.

To then be the subject of false claims and misinformation is disheartening. We have and continue to wish only the best for everyone."

Khar Gymkhana has revoked the membership of Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues. The decision was made unanimously during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Gymkhana, following complaints from several members regarding the misuse of membership privileges by her father, Ivan Rodrigues.

Rodrigues concluded by expressing his dismay over what he describes as misleading information and reiterated his family's commitment to respecting the rules and practices of the Khar Gymkhana.

