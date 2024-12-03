Jhulan Goswami celebrates Mithali Raj's 42nd birthday with heartfelt tribute

New Delhi [India], December 3 : Former India Women's team cricketer Jhulan Goswami extended warm birthday wishes to former team captain Mithali Raj, who turned 42 on Tuesday.

In her heartfelt tweet, Goswami expressed her admiration and affection for Raj,

"To my dear friend and the cricket legend I love and admire, On and off field you have been an inspiration! Happy Birthday @M_Raj03!! Wishing you more happiness and continued success. Keep making us proud!"

The Indian Cricket team also honoured Raj with a tweet celebrating her incredible achievements,

"333 international matches

10868 international runs

Most appearances in Women's ODIs

Leading run-getter in Women's ODIs

Birthday wishes to Mithali Raj - Former India Captain and one of the finest to have ever played the game!"

Mithali Raj, widely regarded as one of the greatest female cricketers, continues to inspire both current and aspiring players with her remarkable career and contributions to the sport. She boasts an illustrious career with remarkable stats of 333 international matches, 10,868 international runs, the most appearances in Women's ODIs, and the leading run-getter in Women's ODIs.

In 89 T20Is, Mithali scored 2,364 runs at an average of 37.52, with 17 half-centuries in 84 innings and best score of 97*. In 24 T20 WC matches from 2009-18, she scored 726 runs at an average of over 40, with five half-centuries and the best score of 57.

At 16 years old, Mithali Raj made a sensational ODI debut by scoring an unbeaten 114, quickly establishing herself as the cornerstone of India's batting lineup. Her impeccable stroke play, nurtured under the guidance of her former coach, the late Sampath Kumar, and her disciplined upbringing in an army family, showcased her precocious talent. Additionally, her passion for Bharatanatyam translated into her batting, with her deft footwork becoming as much a signature of her play as her grace and precision, particularly in the cover region.

Raj's technical prowess and ability to anchor an innings across all three formats have inspired two generations of Indian batters. These skills were on full display when she scored her highest Test score of 214 in 2002 and an unbeaten 91 in the semi-final of the 2005 ODI World Cup, a knock she considers on par with her double-century.

In the 2017 ODI World Cup, Raj surpassed former England captain Charlotte Edwards to become the highest run-scorer in ODIs and the first woman to reach 6000 runs in the format. Her tally of 409 runs in the tournament was second only to England opener Tammy Beaumont's, with her three fifties and a century playing a crucial role in India's journey to the final.

