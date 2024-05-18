Jitesh Sharma to captain Punjab Kings in their last IPL 2024 contest

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday announced that wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma will lead the team against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their final game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Jitesh will take charge from Sam Curran, who has returned to England for international duty. PBKS will lock horns with SRH in their last clash of the season at the MChinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw and Australia pacer Nathan Ellis are the only two overseas players available for PBKS.

Jitesh, who was thought to be PBKS's vice-captain at the beginning of the season, has not had a great campaign. It was anticipated that Jitesh would replace the injured skipper Shikhar Dhawan, but Sam Curran was named captain by PBKS.

Punjab have already been knocked out of the ongoing IPL and would be keen to end their campaign on a winning note. They are placed at the ninth position in the table with 10 points from 13 games.

SRH have already claimed a spot in the playoffs with 15 points from 13 matches.

