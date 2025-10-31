Joe Denly to lead England's power packed squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Hong Kong, October 31: England have announced a strong squad for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes 2025, which will be played from November 7 to November 9, here. Skipper Joe Denly and Dan Mousley are among the seven cricketers named in the England squad.

Having faced a defeat against Oman in 2024, Team England will look to turn the tide in the upcoming edition of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, which will be played here at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.

Denly has represented England in both Test matches and T20 Internationals, making his international debut in 2019. The right-handed batter, who is a leg-spinner too, is recognised for his ability to anchor innings and provide crucial breakthroughs with the ball.

Mousley, who has played for England in both ODIs and T20Is, is known for his aggressive shots and the ability to score quick runs, particularly in the shortest format.

Anurag Bharnagar, Director of Cricket Hong Kong China, said, "It's always exciting to see a side like England showcase their trademark determination and team synergy. We look forward to witnessing the skills of Team England at Play."

England have picked a strong squad for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes 2025. James Coles, an all-rounder from Sussex and the England Lions setup, have impressed with his right-handed stroke play and left-arm slow orthodox bowling.

Ethan Brookes, the promising medium pacer, stands out for his raw pace and bounce, while Toby Albert, a young prospect from Hampshire, is known for his attacking mindset as an opening batter. George Hill of Yorkshire is known for his exploits with both bat and ball, and Tom Aspinwall, the Lancashire youngster and former England U19 player, has impressed everyone with his wicket-taking abilities.

Twelve international teams will participate, including the world's number one team, India, the world's number two team, Australia, England, and Team Hong Kong, China. There will be 29 games in the competition over three days.

Each game will be of six Overs, with six players in each team. Each bowler will bowl one over, except the wicket keeper, and one bowler will bowl two overs. On day 1 of the tournament (November 7, 2025), England will face off against the UAE and Australia.

England full squad: Joe Denly (Captain), James Coles, Ethan Brookes, Toby Albert, George Hill, Dan Mousley, Tom Aspinwall.

