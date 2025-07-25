Joe Root Achieves MAJOR Test Milestone During ENG vs IND 4th Test at Old Trafford; Surpasses Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis in Elite List (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England’s Joe Root on Friday surpassed legends Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis to become the third-highest run-scorer in Test cricket history. Root reached the milestone during the morning session on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test between India and England at Old Trafford. The 33-year-old batter needed 31 runs to move past both Dravid and Kallis, who had tallies of 13,288 and 13,289 runs respectively. Root achieved the feat in his 157th Test match.

Skipping up to third on the all-time list...



Just GOAT things 🐐 pic.twitter.com/RanX6sluuO — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 25, 2025

Most Runs in Test Cricket:

Position Player Country Matches Runs 1 Sachin Tendulkar India 200 15,921 2 Ricky Ponting Australia 168 13,378 3 Joe Root England 157 13,290* 4 Jacques Kallis South Africa 166 13,289 5 Rahul Dravid India 164 13,288

Root made his Test debut in 2012 against India in Nagpur. In his 13-year career, he has so far scored 37 centuries and 66 half-centuries in the red-ball format.

He is now just 89 runs away from surpassing former Australian captain Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest scorer in Test cricket.

1,000 Runs at Old Trafford

Earlier in the match, Root also became the first player to score 1,000 Test runs at Manchester’s Old Trafford. He needed just 22 runs at the start of the day to reach the mark and got there during the 53rd over of England’s first innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

Most Runs in Tests at Old Trafford, Manchester

Position Player Matches Runs Average Highest Score 100s 50s 1 Joe Root 12 1,009* 65.20 254 1 7 2 Denis Compton 8 818 81.80 158 3 4 3 Mike Atherton 10 729 40.50 131 2 3 4 Alec Stewart 9 704 58.66 164 3 1 5 Leonard Hutton 9 701 50.07 104 2 4

Root’s best score at the venue remains 254. He has one century and seven fifties at the ground and continues to be a consistent performer for England.

As the match is still in progress, Root will look to add more runs to his tally and move closer to Ponting’s record.