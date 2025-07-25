Joe Root Achieves MAJOR Test Milestone During ENG vs IND 4th Test at Old Trafford; Surpasses Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis in Elite List (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England’s Joe Root on Friday surpassed legends Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis to become the third-highest run-scorer in Test cricket history. Root reached the milestone during the morning session on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test between India and England at Old Trafford. The 33-year-old batter needed 31 runs to move past both Dravid and Kallis, who had tallies of 13,288 and 13,289 runs respectively. Root achieved the feat in his 157th Test match.
Most Runs in Test Cricket:
|Position
|Player
|Country
|Matches
|Runs
|1
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India
|200
|15,921
|2
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia
|168
|13,378
|3
|Joe Root
|England
|157
|13,290*
|4
|Jacques Kallis
|South Africa
|166
|13,289
|5
|Rahul Dravid
|India
|164
|13,288
Root made his Test debut in 2012 against India in Nagpur. In his 13-year career, he has so far scored 37 centuries and 66 half-centuries in the red-ball format.
He is now just 89 runs away from surpassing former Australian captain Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest scorer in Test cricket.
1,000 Runs at Old Trafford
Earlier in the match, Root also became the first player to score 1,000 Test runs at Manchester’s Old Trafford. He needed just 22 runs at the start of the day to reach the mark and got there during the 53rd over of England’s first innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.
Most Runs in Tests at Old Trafford, Manchester
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Highest Score
|100s
|50s
|1
|Joe Root
|12
|1,009*
|65.20
|254
|1
|7
|2
|Denis Compton
|8
|818
|81.80
|158
|3
|4
|3
|Mike Atherton
|10
|729
|40.50
|131
|2
|3
|4
|Alec Stewart
|9
|704
|58.66
|164
|3
|1
|5
|Leonard Hutton
|9
|701
|50.07
|104
|2
|4
Root’s best score at the venue remains 254. He has one century and seven fifties at the ground and continues to be a consistent performer for England.
As the match is still in progress, Root will look to add more runs to his tally and move closer to Ponting’s record.