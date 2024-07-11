Joe Root equals with Ian Bell for big Lord's stadium record during 1st Test against West Indies

London [UK], July 11 : England batter Joe Root levelled with former batter and compatriot Ian Bell for the second-highest number of fifty-plus scores at the iconic Lord's stadium in Test cricket.

Root accomplished this movement up in charts during England's first Test against West Indies at Lord's.

In the match, Root during the first innings, played a fine knock of 68 in 114 balls, with seven boundaries. His innings was ended by a fine delivery from Gudakesh Motie.

This was Root's 12 fifty-plus score at Lord's, tying with Bell. The record for most fifty-plus scores at Lord's in Tests are by former England skipper Alastair Cook.

Root has a fine record at the Lord's stadium, scoring 1,776 runs in 21 Tests and 38 innings at an average of 50.74, with five centuries and seven fifties. His best score is 200*. He is England's third-highest run-getter at the venue, behind Cook (1,937 runs in 26 Tests with four centuries and 12 fifties) and Graham Gooch (2,015 runs in 21 Tests, with six centuries and five fifties).

Coming to the match, England won the toss and elected to field first. West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals and never really got a breather. Mikyle Louis (27 in 58 balls), Kavem Hodge (24 in 48 balls) and Alick Athanaze (23 in 56 balls) did the bulk of scoring as Windies was skittled out for 121 runs in 41.4 overs.

Besides the seven-fer by Atkinson (7/45), James Anderson, skipper Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes also got a wicket each.

In their first innings, England has crossed the 300-run mark and have a 200-plus run-lead in the game, with Jamie Smith and Chris Woakes at the crease.

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

