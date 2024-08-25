Joe Root hails Jamie Smith's performance after impressive maiden century

Manchester [UK], August 25 : Joe Root was full of praise for Jamie Smith, whose stellar performance earned him the Player of the Match award in the recent Test against Sri Lanka.

Smith notched his maiden Test century in the first innings and followed it up with a valuable, boundary-laden 39-run cameo that all but secured the game for his side.

Reflecting on Smith's contribution, Root expressed his admiration for the young wicketkeeper-batter.

"I think he is a phenomenal player," Root said as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I think his glovework has been exceptional as well, and his batting, I think we have seen everything you want from a number seven," he added.

Root highlighted Smith's ability to handle various game situations effectively.

"He can bat with the tail and take the game on aggressively. In the first innings, in particular, he soaked things up and was able to knock it around and then he can put his foot down when he needed to," Root said.

Smith's composure and laid-back demeanour also impressed Root, who suggested that it reflects both the team environment and Smith's personal approach to the game.

"He is very laid back. And it's lovely to see, guys coming in and it not really fazing them - at least on the surface," he praised Smith.

"I would like to say it is slightly part of the environment that is created that means guys can come in and do that, but also credit to him and how he approaches the game," he noted.

In four Tests and six innings, Smith has scored 357 runs at an average of over 59, with a century and two fifties. His batting with tailenders and ability to shift gears while batting have garnered him acclaim.

Smith's performance has not only demonstrated his potential but has also reinforced his value to the team, marking him as a rising star in international cricket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor