Joe Root scripts history, becomes first player to complete 1000 Test runs at Old Trafford

Manchester [UK], July 25 : England's veteran batter Joe Root has become the first player to complete 1000 Test runs at Old Trafford cricket ground.

Having also amassed 2,166 runs at Lord's, he becomes the third England batter to aggregate 1000-plus Test runs at two different venues, after Alastair Cook and Graham Gooch (both did that at Lord's and at The Oval).

Root achieved this feat in his outing against Indian in the fourth Test at Old Trafford cricket ground on Friday. Root has slammed 1041 runs in 12 matches at Old Trafford at an average of 69.40. He has also smashed eight fifties and a hundred at this venue with a best score of 254.

He also overtook legendary Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid to become the third-highest run-getter in the history of Test cricket. Now, in 157 Tests, Root has 13,322 runs at an average of 51.04, with 37 centuries and 67 fifties in 286 innings.

His best score is 262. He has overtaken South African legend Kallis (13,289 runs in 166 matches with 45 centuries) and Indian icon Dravid (13,288 in 164 matches with 36 centuries).

Scoring 57 more runs will help him overtake legendary Aussie icon Ricky Ponting (13,378 runs in 168 Tests with 41 centuries) to become the second-highest run-getter in the format, with Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar at the top, with 15,921 runs in 200 Tests, including 51 centuries.

Root is the seventh-highest run-getter so far in the series, with 316 runs in four matches and seven innings at an average of 63.20, with a century and two fifties to his name and best score of 104.

Coming to the match, a century partnership between Ollie Pope and Joe Root brought England within touching distance of India's first innings score as the Three Lions finished the first session with a score in excess of 300 runs on day three of the fourth Manchester Test on Friday.

At the end of the first session, England was 332/2, with Pope (70*) and Root (63*) unbeaten. They trail by 26 runs. At the start of the first session, England was 225/2, with Pope (20*) and Root (11*) unbeaten.

