Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 4 : England batter Joe Root's return to the field for the second Test against India remains uncertain after he sustained an external blow on his right finger while attempting to take a catch at slip in the first session on Day 3 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Root ended up sustaining an injury on his right little finger and is currently being treated by England's medical team.

"Joe Root sustained an external blow to his right little finger, attempting a slip catch in the first session of day three. The England medical team will keep him off the field for the time being to treat and ice. At this stage, there is no indication of when he will return to the field," England Cricket stated in a statement.

The incident occurred during the 18th over of India's second innings, Root attempted to take a catch in the fourth ball of Tom Hartley's over. The spinner forced out an edge of Shubman Gil, Root got a finger to it but failed to complete the catch. The ball eventually ran away for a boundary.

Gill went on unbeaten with a score of 60 at the end of the first session with India's score reading 130/4.

The 24-year-old reached his fifth Test half-century in 60 balls, with eight fours and a six, striking Rehan for a boundary to reach the milestone.

His unbeaten knock has provided India a platform to build a strong target after losing a couple of early wickets.

England will certainly feel Root's absence as he has been a crucial cog in their bowling set-up with his off-spin deliveries.

In England's 28-run win in the first Test in Hyderabad, Root failed to perform with the bat but compensated for it by picking up five wickets across both innings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor