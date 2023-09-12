Jofra Archer joins England's practice, raises hope for World Cup 2023 selection

London [UK], September 12 : The possibility of Jofra Archer coming to the Cricket World Cup in India next month is still alive as the fast bowler participated in England's practice session at The Oval on Tuesday, as Skysports reported.

Since bowling the crucial super over that gave England the victory in the exciting final against New Zealand at Lord's four years ago, Archer has been hampered by injury. He missed the entire summer due to a stress fracture in his problematic right elbow.

Due to this, Archer was not included in England's preliminary 15-man World Cup roster and was instead categorised as a "travelling reserve," joining the team in India as an injury replacement. By September 28, England must have selected their team for the competition.

On Tuesday, Archer joined the group in south London as they finished getting ready for the third one-day international against New Zealand on Wednesday.

England have made a number of big calls with their initial squad for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, with all-rounder Ben Stokes named in a group of 15 players that does not include young batter Harry Brook and star quick Archer.

England will kick off their World Cup campaign on 5 October against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in what will be a rematch of the 2019 final.

England's provisional squad for the World Cup: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes.

