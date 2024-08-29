John Buchanan picks Australia as 'favourite' in upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Former Australia head coach John Buchanan picked Australia as the favourite ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy this year.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22.

Pointing out that it is getting difficult for travelling teams to win across the world, the 71-year-old said India would be playing Bangladesh at home before heading to Australia and that would give the hosts an advantage at the start of the series.

Buchanan was in Mumbai to launch the multi-sports foundation program 'Ready Steady Go Kids' with CP Goenka International School on Thursday in partnership with Sports Gurukul.

"I never give predictions, but I will say Australia is favourite at the start of the series. When you look around world cricket these days, it's very difficult to tour other countries. One of the reason for that is that travelling teams no longer have that preparation of playing two-three games before the first Test to get used to conditions," Buchanan said.

Started in Australia, the 'Ready Steady Go Kids' Program aims to develop the required motor skills of students in a fun, non-competitive environment. The program currently runs in 13 countries and will expand to various cities in India.

The former Australia head coach added that the upcoming Border Gavaskar series will be going to be a "classic series".

"It's going to be a classic series. Five Tests, which is one more Test than what we had previously. It does make a difference as by the time the teams reach Sydney, they would have played presumably four hard Test matches prior to that in a short period of time. It's going to test their resolve physically and mentally," he added.

Buchanan added that both Australia and India have a strong bowling line-up.

"The teams are pretty evenly matched with strong bowling line-ups. Personally, I still favour the Australian batting lineup a little bit at this point," he further added.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane where India scripted a memorable win in 2021 for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

