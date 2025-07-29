John Hastings Bowls 12 Wides and One No-Ball in Single Over Against Pakistan Champions in WCL 2025 (VIDEO)

A bizarre 18-ball over from Australia Champions pacer John Hastings became the turning point in Pakistan Champions’ emphatic 10-wicket win in match number 14 of the World Championship of Legends 2025 at Grace Road. Hastings conceded 12 wides and one no-ball in his first over, delivering just five legal balls. The incident came with Pakistan already cruising at 55 for no loss in their chase of a modest 75-run target. Skipper Brett Lee introduced Hastings in a bid to break the opening partnership, but the plan misfired dramatically.

The over began with five wides, followed by two legal deliveries. Hastings then bowled a no-ball, another wide, a dot ball, and five more wides to complete the over. Pakistan capitalised by scoring 20 runs off the five legal balls and sealed the win within the same over.

Openers Sharjeel Khan scored 32 not out off 23 balls and Sohaib Maqsood made 28 not out from 26 deliveries as Pakistan wrapped up the chase with 73 balls remaining.

Earlier, Australia Champions chose to bat and were bowled out for just 74 in 11.5 overs. Ben Dunk top-scored with 26 runs, while Callum Ferguson was the only other batter to reach double digits.

Veteran spinner Saeed Ajmal delivered a match-winning spell, taking six wickets for 16 runs. His performance dismantled the middle order and earned him the Player of the Match award.