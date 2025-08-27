John Mooney Named Afghanistan’s New Bowling Coach

John Mooney, the former Ireland international, returns to the Afghanistan national team set-up after a gap of six years. On Wednesday (August 27), the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced that Mooney has been appointed as their national team's new fielding coach. Mooney, who worked with Afghanistan from 2018 to 2019, was hired after the post went vacant following the departure of Shane McDermott. McDermott is currently guiding the Pakistan national cricket team as fielding coach.

Mooney has represented Ireland in 91 international matches, including three ICC Cricket World Cups in 2007, 2011, and 2015, as well as two ICC Men's T20 World Cups. He holds Level 3, 2, and 1 Coaching Certificates from the England & Wales Cricket Board. Apart from working with Afghanistan, Mooney also worked with West Indies in 2019 as well as the Ireland women's team since January of this year. The ACB have also roped in Australian Nirmalan Thanabalasingam as their new physiotherapist.